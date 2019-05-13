SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose say they have busted an illegal weapons ring with the help of heat map technology.
Eight suspects were rounded up in the bust being called “operation redwood” after police used a heat map to make sense of the city’s seemingly random gun violence.
They found the same weapons and same individuals allegedly involved in the crimes.
“Investigators took this map and identified locations where guns were likely being used. They discovered stash pads for all kinds of criminal activity, and actually a murder suspect,” SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia said.
The murder suspect was identified as Jose Ramirez, who police believe is responsible for a slaying last December.
Police say they will apply the same methodology to other types of crimes like burglaries.