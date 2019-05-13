SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose Sharks could not beat the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final Monday night — disappointing Team Teal fans, but not discouraging them.

The final score was 4-2.

“Oh, they always respond after they lose at home,” said Sharks fan Michael Garcia. “They go on the road, they just handle business; if we can just take one in St. Louis, home field is back on our court.”

Fans, including Garcia, packed the Shark Tank Monday, two days after the team’s Game 1 win.

As always they came out in full force to show their support. But Sharks fans have proven their loyalty to the team everyday in San Jose. Even in the off season.

At Yuki Sushi in Willow Glen, one of the most popular rolls on the menu is the Big Pavelski, a sushi roll named after the Sharks captain.

But the fan favorites is the namesake of the dish not just because the restaurant owner and workers are Sharks supporters, because Pavelski is one of their customers.

“It’s actually a funny story. About five or six years ago, Joe Pavelski and his wife would come in here, and I think Jenn and him became pretty fond [of each other]. She’s the owner,” said sushi chef David Ulleseit. “They kind of collaborated together on what he orders and I think they kind of just named a roll after him.”

The Big Pavelski has stayed on the menu since then, and the player has remained a customer.

Despite Monday’s loss, fans like Ulleseit believe the Sharks can beat the Blues and make it to the final round. The last time they got to the Stanely Cup Final was in the 2015-2016 season.

“I’m a little frustrated,” said Lexi Lajeunesse. “But you know, they’re my team.”

Game 3 is in St. Louis on Wednesday.