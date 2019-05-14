PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Three men from the East Bay were arrested Monday on suspicion of fleeing a Petaluma cellphone store with stolen electronics, police said.

Police were first notified at about 1:45 p.m. regarding one of the men, who was seen at the AT&T store in the Washington Square Shopping Center and matched the description of a suspect in an electronics theft at another AT&T store at the Petaluma Factory Outlets on May 7.

Shortly after that call, the alarm at the Washington Square AT&T store was triggered.

Employees reported that two men had cut security cables on several iPads and iPhones, fleeing with the devices in a black Mercedes-Benz that took off toward the highway ramps at East Washington Street.

A Petaluma police officer in the vicinity unsuccessfully attempted to pull over the Mercedes and a pursuit on southbound U.S. Highway 101 ensued. The Mercedes exceeded 100 mph before crashing into a gray Ford Mustang about a mile north of the exit to Olompali State Historic Park in Marin County.

A passenger in the car surrendered, but two other men fled toward open space west of the freeway, according to police. The pair was located following a search by officers on foot, a K-9 unit, and the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter.

The passenger taken into custody was identified as 30-year-old Dareion Cole of Richmond.

The two men arrested after the search were Frank Gray, 31, of Berkeley, and Patrick Gray, 30, of Richmond.

A search of the disabled Mercedes turned up the electronics from the AT&T store, police said.

All three men were in possession of cable clippers and Patrick Gray was found to have a felony warrant from Contra Costa County for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Cole was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of burglary tools. Frank and Patrick Gray were booked for burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools. Frank Gray was also booked for felony evading.

