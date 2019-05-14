SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man caught on camera dragging a woman and her young daughter down a flight of stairs last week during a purse-snatch robbery in San Jose has a history of targeting Asian women, according to police.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Towers Lane around noon last Monday and canvassed the area. Investigators found security camera footage and spotted a Lexus that may have been used to flee the scene.
Based on evidence collected, and similarities to other robberies in the area, they identified Pablo Cabrera as a suspect and arrested him Saturday on suspicion of robbery and violating the terms of his parole.
In each of these cases, Cabrera allegedly targeted Asian women with expensive looking handbags. He would approach from behind, grab the purse and run to a vehicle, according to police.
“We are fortunate this predator was caught before any more members of the public were victimized,” Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
