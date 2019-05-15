Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people died in separate shootings Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in Oakland, according to police.
A man was killed in a shooting reported at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 29th Street, police said.
Another shooting was then reported around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East 17th Street near San Antonio Park.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
No arrest has been made in either homicide, police said.
The endless street violence in Oakland, the resurgence of shootings in Richmond and yet there are no witnesses, no cell phone images, no protests or community leaders complaining about excessive force. When will these communities take as much action against the self inflicted violence than they do against alleged police violence?