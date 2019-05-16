  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drone, Drones, FAA, Levi's Stadium, Oakland, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Santa Clara, Tracy Michael Mapes


SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – A Sacramento County man has been charged in federal court in San Jose with violating national defense airspace by flying a drone that dropped anti-media leaflets over National Football League games in Santa Clara and Oakland in 2017.

Tracy Michael Mapes, 56, of North Highlands, was accused in a federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

He is alleged to have flown his drone over a San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game in Santa Clara on Nov. 26, 2017, and over an Oakland Raiders-Denver Broncos game in Oakland later that same day.

Tracy Michael Mapes. (CBS)

Tracy Michael Mapes. (CBS)

An affidavit filed with the complaint by U.S. Transportation Department special agent Reggie Lee included an example of the flyers, which alleged that prostitutes and felons had infiltrated television newsrooms and local municipal politics.

The Federal Aviation Administration has designated the airspace above stadiums during NFL and Major League Baseball games as “national defense airspace” and has prohibited all civilian aircraft, including drones, from flying within three nautical miles of a stadium during games.

If Mapes is convicted, the federal crime carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail and a $100,000 fine.

Mapes is due to make an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in San Jose on June 4.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s