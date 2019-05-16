FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont were seeking the public’s help in locating a food delivery service worker with a distinctive facial tattoo who is suspected in an altercation that left another man injured.

Investigators said the incident happened on March 31 at around 2:25 a.m. at a Denny’s restaurant on the 5200 block of Mowry Ave. Officers arrived to find a man with significant injuries to his mouth who had been in a confrontation with the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Antonio Harris of Fremont.

Harris was working for an unidentified food delivery service and had been arguing with Denny’s employees over the time an order was taking, police said. After another customer attempted to intervene, both that customer and Harris left the restaurant lobby and began fighting just outside the restaurant.

Harris fled the scene and has not been found since. Police describe him as a transient and say he is aware officers are looking for him. He has the word “GOD” tattooed on his forehead among other facial and neck tattoos, and investigators believe he is likely staying with friends and family between the cities of Fremont and Oakland.

Harris has a past criminal history with the use of firearms, police said. Anyone who knows of Harris’ whereabouts was urged to avoid with him and call Fremont police.