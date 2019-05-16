SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – High school students who take the SATs will not only get a test score, but now they’ll also get an adversity score.

The College Board, which administers the test, said the score will take into account the high school the students attend, poverty level in their neighborhood, as well as crime rates.

The scoring could be rolled out next year, and the College Board’s goal is to provide these scores for every student by 2020.

Some recent high school graduates are questioning whether the score could help or hurt them.

Iheem Antone grew up in the Bayview in San Francisco, and is the first in his family to go to college. He is one of the almost 50 students recognized during Thursday night’s San Francisco Achievers awards ceremony.

“It just means a lot to not only me, but my family,” says Antone, who just graduated from high school.

In the future, all students taking the SATs would receive an adversity score from the College Board. It captures social and economic backgrounds and is calculated using 15 factors. That score is then sent to colleges along with the application.

“Just because we are from a certain area, because we look a certain way, because we are a certain race, certain economic status, that now, we have to have benefits, like we cannot do it on our own,” says Antone.

San Francisco Achievers is dedicated to supporting African-American students who want to go to college. The executive director, Duane Wilson, says he understands the concerns.

“With all the different scandals going on in the news about college admissions, I can understand how some of the students would feel offended, they may feel betrayed,” says Wilson.

In a statement, the College Board’s CEO says the score is supposed to “shine a light on students who have demonstrated remarkable resourcefulness to overcome challenges and achieve more with less” and could shine a light on students who would otherwise be overlooked.

John Sasaki from the Oakland Unified School District says the score is needed for many of their students.

“Give kids who maybe come from disadvantaged circumstances a little bit of a push to get into a school they want to go to,” says Sasaki.

But Iheem Antone says, he should be able to apply on his own merits.

“If they looked at me for who I was as an actual student, they would be very impressed,” says Antone, who is heading to Dillard University in New Orleans in the fall.

The biggest issue many critics have with the scores is the fact that they aren’t shared with the students – only the universities. Also, it’s not clear exactly what criteria are used to come up with those scores.