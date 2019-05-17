Filed Under:Body Found, San Jose, San Jose News, San Jose State University

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 75-year-old man was found dead near San Jose State University on Friday morning, police confirmed.

Officers responded to the area of East San Antonio and South 11th streets at 8:39 a.m. to reports of a possible dead body about one block away from the university.

They found the man dead at the scene, and police said his death does not appear to be suspicious or due to a homicide. No further information is available.

