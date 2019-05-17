NAPA (CBS SF) — A truck carrying hazardous materials used in the wine-making industry crashed and rolled over on a Napa residential street early Friday, triggering a shelter-in-place order and precautionary evacuation of nearby residents, authorities said.
Napa city officials tweeted that truck rolled over near Lynn Dr. at Redwood Rd. after 7:22 a.m. The truck — carrying argon, sulfur dioxide and other chemicals — was on its side and fluid was leaking out of the wreckage.
Helicopter video showed the overturned truck with gas canisters strewn throughout the wreckage and on the side of the road.
Hazmat teams were on the scene and a precautionary evacuation of Lynn Dr was underway. Officers were also going door to door of any home within 300 feet, asking residents to shelter in place.
Authorities said the truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The collision occurred on a twisting section of Redwood Rd. Napa police have set up barricades on Redwood at West Pueblo Ave. and at Browns Valley Rd. Officials said a portion of Redwood Rd may be closed for the majority of the day, t