



SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The San Jose Sharks loss to the St. Louis Blues Friday night left both teams tied in the best of seven series for the Western Conference final.

Both teams have now won two games each.

Although local Sharks fans left a free watch party at Avaya Stadium disappointed, they said they weren’t yet discouraged.

“I expected the Blues to push really hard this game and last series we had that win, loss, win, loss so if that carries through again, could be good,” said Sharks fan Thadeus Souza.

Fans like Sabrina Toste said they can’t wait for the team’s return home for Game 5 on Sunday.

“We’ve got this, I’ve said it since the beginning, I’ve had a gut feeling we’re going to bring the cup here,” Toste said.

Had the Sharks won Friday (and added another W Sunday) they could have secured a spot in the Stanley Cup final. But it’s not over just yet and fans believe this is Team Teal’s year to the cup for the first time since the team’s inception.

“I think on home ice it’s just going to take them back to the top and they’ll go back to St. Louis and we’ll take it to six,” said Ashely McCullough.

Souza said if the team wins the Stanley Cup, he already knows how he’ll be celebrating.

“My wife will make fun of me hard because I’m going to be weeping openly and loudly,” he said. “I will probably not stop crying for a couple of days.”

The puck drops at the Shark Tank at noon on Sunday for Game 5. The teams will return to St. Louis on Tuesday for Game 6.