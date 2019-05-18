



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The Bay to Breakers will go on as planned, rain or shine, on Sunday.

Saturday night, crews were busy setting up at the start line of the Bay to Breakers at Howard and Main in San Francisco. Runners say a few sprinkles won’t dampen the mood at the 108th annual race.

People participating in the Bay to Breakers, this year, stopped by Pier 35 Saturday afternoon to pick up their packets and stroll through the Health and Wellness Expo. Many say they will be prepared with the proper rain gear but some hope they will be pleasantly surprised by Mother Nature.

Karen Steiner, who’s running in the race for the first says she’s “hoping, a lot of hoping that it’s not too bad.”

Edward Lowe is a Bay to Breaker veteran taking part in his 8th race.

“Here in California we’re so used to the nice weather that some people might cancel because of a little bit of rain but I’m okay with it, it keeps you nice and cool,” said Lowe.

Meanwhile, in Contra Costa County, the rain didn’t stop people from enjoying the fair. People went on rides, kids hopped on the train and they snacked on fair food. The only difference this year, they came prepared for the rain.

“We all have ponchos in the car so we are going to get all ponchoed up so if they dont shut us down we are going to be here,” says Billy Claypoo.

The rain also put the brakes on the car races planned at the Antioch Speedway, and a charity flag football game between the San Francisco Fire and Police Departments, Saturday night