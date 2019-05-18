CONCORD (CBS SF) — Commencement ceremonies set for Saturday evening at the Concord campus of Cal State University, East Bay have been rained out, officials said Saturday afternoon.

A notice posted on the university’s website stated that inclement weather had created unsafe conditions at the Daniel Boatwright Sports Complex, where the ceremony was set to take place.

The 6 p.m. event was canceled and would not be rescheduled, according to the university.

There were 190 students planning to take part in the Concord commencement, a spokeswoman said.

University officials are keeping an eye on the weather to see if another set of commencement ceremonies, planned for Sunday at Cal State East Bay Hayward, will take place.

Those ceremonies are for the College of Business and Economics and the College of Education and Allied Studies.

Those events will take place unless weather conditions present safety issues, according to the university.

Graduates who hoped to attend the Concord ceremony are invited to attend Sunday’s Hayward ceremony.

More information and updates can be found at the Cal State East Bay’s website: http://www.csueastbay.edu/commencement or CalStateEastBay on Facebook and @CalStateEastBay on Twitter.

