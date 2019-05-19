Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Gabriel Geay is the overall winner of the 108th annual Alaska Air Bay to Breakers with a time of 35:01, organizers announced via the Twitter account for the race.
Caroline Rotich took the top spot in the female division with a time of 39:28.
The morning 12 K race, starting near the Embarcadero and finishing at the Great Highway, was run under wet conditions.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed