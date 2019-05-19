SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A breeze and a chance of light showers will persist throughout the remainder of the weekend. The sun may peek through intermittently on Sunday morning but it’s more likely that the day will see continued showers.

However, any rainfall won’t be as heavy as the downpours that lashed the Bay on Saturday.

The temperature highs will be in the 50s, and winds from the southwest will stay steady at 10 to 20 miles per hour throughout the day. As the day goes on, cloud coverage will be significant, keeping the afternoon overcast.

More of the same is forecast for Sunday night: a chance of showers, lows in the lower 50s, and winds that slow after midnight, perhaps calming to 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday morning may also see some sun, as partly cloudy skies are predicted, but in the afternoon, conditions will darken to mostly cloudy, with winds picking up again to 10 to 20 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-50s to lower 60s, with lows in the lower 50s.

Monday night will begin with a slight chance of rain, with showers becoming more likely after midnight. The overall chance of rain Monday night is 50 percent.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed