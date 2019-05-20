RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will on Tuesday discuss formally opposing plans by BNSF Railway to reactivate a long-dormant rail line through the Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline Park in Richmond.
The rail line extends from the BNSF’s main Richmond rail yards through the Point Richmond business district and through a tunnel, emerging near the Keller Beach Park. The old right-of-way then hugs the shoreline for about a mile to the old Ferry Point, where rail cars were once loaded onto ferry boats.
The railroad company has indicated expanding business at Richmond Terminal, necessitating the reactivation of its rail line along the shoreline.
BNSF officials have told the East Bay Regional Park District that the tracks could be relocated away from the shoreline, allowing for the construction of a trail in the current rail line location. But the park district in board in March voted to move forward with a Miller/Knox land use plan that doesn’t include a rail line in the park.
A supervisors’ staff report says that Miller/Knox Regional Shoreline Park, including Ferry Point, serves thousands of Richmond and West Contra Costa County residents, most of whom are Latino and African American families.
The supervisors’ meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the board chamber (Room 107) in the Contra Costa County Administration Building, 651 Pine St., Martinez.
