



ELK GROVE (CBS SF/CBS13) — Megan “Monster” Hawkins, one of the stars of the hit Netflix show “Jailbirds,” was arrested in Elk Grove on Friday. Police said Hawkins was caught attempting to open a checking and savings account at Safe Credit Union using another person’s ID.

Hawkins, easily recognizable due to her split tongue and unique tattoos, has become a celebrity in the Sacramento area for her appearance on Jailbirds. The documentary series follows real inmates during their time in Sacramento County Jail.

Police said it was the fame that helped place Hawkins back in jail when an employee at the credit union–who was a fan of the show–recognized her.

“Everywhere I go. Everywhere I go, somebody notices me. They want to take pictures. They want my autograph,” Hawkins told CBS Sacramento reporter Yasmeen Hassan.

Officers said Hawkins was driving a stolen car. Upon further investigation, they found credit cards with different names inside the vehicle. Police also said Hawkins had drugs with her.

Hawkins, who is 29-years-old, is now facing several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of personal identifying information and a probation violation.

She has been booked into Sacramento County Jail. Her bail has been set at $55,000, according to jail records. Her next court date is Tuesday.