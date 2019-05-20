PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A 35-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he drove his car into two other vehicles that had already collided and then fled, first in his car and then on foot, Petaluma police said.
Police were called to Petaluma Boulevard North at the southbound U.S. Highway 101 onramp at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. It was at this interchange where a gold Nissan Sentra driven by Flynn Nichols had struck two other vehicles that had just been in their own collision.
Police said Nichols “acted erratically” when contacted by the other drivers, and then fled in the Nissan to nearby Skillman Lane, where he got out of the car and ran away on foot. Police apprehended Nichols about two blocks from where he had left his car; the suspect resisted arrest and was bound in a “wrap” restraint to keep him from fighting with officers, police said.
The driver of one of the other two vehicles involved in the collision was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.
Nichols was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of drugs and was booked into Sonoma County Jail.
