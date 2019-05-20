



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mixing up elements of garage punk, hard rock and southern-fried country, veteran band the Supersuckers have been dealing out their entertaining brand of party-hearty music for over three decades.

Founded as the Black Supersuckers in Tuscon, AZ, by high school friends Eddie Spaghetti (born Edward Carlyle Daly III) on bass, guitarist Ron “Rontrose” Heathman, guitarist Dan “Thunder” Bolton, drummer Dancing Eagle (born Dan Seigal) and lead singer Eric Martin in 1988, the band soon relocated to Seattle in pursuit of an audience more receptive to their raucous sound. The group stripped down to a four-piece as Martin departed soon after the move, with Spaghetti taking over as singer and the band dropping the “Black” from the name.

A series of 7-inch singles for a variety of independent labels led the Supersuckers to getting signed by famed Seattle imprint Sub Pop Records. The band’s debut album for the label The Smoke Of Hell showcased their concise, tuneful style of roots-influenced hard rock that celebrated fast cars, good times and loose women while echoing the straightforward punky style of labelmates Mudhoney, the Reverend Horton Heat and the Dwarves.

Two more similarly minded albums followed, but in 1997 the Supersuckers delved far deeper into their country roots with Must’ve Been High. A full-blown exploration of honky tonk and cow punk that featured acoustic and lap-steel guitars and even a guest vocal spot from Willie Nelson, the recording was celebrated as one of the Supersuckers’ best yet. The group also collaborated with latter-era country outlaw on an EP, but band would return to its sleazy, full-throttle earlier sound on it’s follow-up album (and first effort after parting ways with Sub Pop), the landmark classic Evil Powers of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Since then, the band has maintained a steady output of records while consistently touring for their loyal fanbase, even after the departure of longtime members Heathman and Bolton in the 2000s and Spaghetti’s bout with lymph node cancer that surfaced in 2015. The current trio line-up of the founding bassist, guitarist “Metal” Marty Chandler and drummer Christopher “Chango” Von Streicher put out the solid album Suck It on Acetone Records last year, but their current tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Evil Powers of Rock ‘n’ Roll with a full performance of the album along with hits from throughout the band’s three decade history.

For these two Bay Area dates in Oakland and Santa Cruz, the Supersuckers will be joined by high-octane punk/metal outfit Speedealer. Formed in Lubbock, TX in 1992 under the name REO Speedealer, the group founded by guitarist/singer Jeff Hirshberg put a hardcore spin (and tempo) on ’70s hard rock sounds in a fashion similar to Seattle punk band Zeke (who they would tour with regularly) and the aforementioned Dwarves.

The group would put out a pair of self-titled collections — one in 1996 for Spanish Fly Records and the second in ’98 for Royalty Records — before classic rockers REO Speedwagon issued a cease-and-desist letter forcing the band to shorten its name to simply Speedealer. Hirshberg would cycle through a number of collaborators, picking up guitarist Eric Schmidt and drummer Harden Harrison along the way as the group moved into a more sludgy, metallic direction. The band eventually signed to Palm Pictures after Royalty went belly up, reissuing their third album Here Comes Death in 2000.

The band would tour tirelessly, playing upwards of 250-300 dates a year and providing support for the likes of Motorhead but never crossing over to more widespread success beyond their cult of fans. After releasing Bleed on Dead Teenager Records in 2003, touring fatigue set in and Speedealer went on an extended hiatus only occasionally broken up by sporadic live shows.

While Schmidt and Harrison would play together in other band projects, it wasn’t until they decided to revisit the Speedealer back catalog with a performance at a fan’s wedding reception a few years ago under the moniker Dealer’s Choice that there was enough interest to spur them to renewed activity. Teaming with Buck Pets bassist Ricky Peterson (who joined Speedealer in 2012) and Swingin’ Dicks singer Daniel Barron, Hirshberg and company have recorded Speedealer’s first album in 15 years. Blue Days Black Nights delivers exactly the kind of savage sonic fury fans have come to expect from the group.

The Supersuckers with Speedealer

Wednesday, May 22, 9 p.m. $12-$15

The Starline Social Club

Thursday, May 23, 8 p.m. $15

Moe’s Alley