  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Francisco, San Francisco News, Stabbing, Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 57-year-old victim was hospitalized after a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:32 p.m. in the area of Hyde and Turk streets.

Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately released by police.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s