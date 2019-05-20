Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 57-year-old victim was hospitalized after a shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported at 1:32 p.m. in the area of Hyde and Turk streets.
Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately released by police.
