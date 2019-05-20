DALY CITY (CBS SF) – A 29-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to assault charges for driving over the foot of an officer who was writing her a parking ticket last July in Daly City, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.

Kimberly Foster, a Daly City resident, entered the plea Friday to felony assault with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury and could face a term of up to a year in county jail when she returns to court for sentencing on June 14, prosecutors said.

The case occurred on July 18 when the officer was writing a parking ticket for a vehicle at an expired meter next to the post office in Daly City, according to the district attorney’s office.

The vehicle identification number was covered by a piece of paper, and was the officer was looking at the car, Foster ran toward her and told her not to write the ticket, saying she had just left briefly to check her PO Box, prosecutors said.

Foster then got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and rolled down the window. The officer tried to move the piece of paper covering the VIN, but Foster slapped her hand away, then put the vehicle in reverse and struck her with it, prosecutors said.

Foster then drove forward over the officer’s foot and fled. The officer suffered a broken foot and was unable to work for five months because of the injury, according to the district attorney’s office.

Investigators eventually identified Foster as the suspect and arrested her in San Francisco.

She remains in custody on $175,000 bail. Her defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

