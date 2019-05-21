SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six San Jose residents have been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 32-year-old man last month at a Dollar Tree store in the Berryessa neighborhood of the suspects’ hometown, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to 1178 N. Capitol Ave. at 6:48 p.m., April 4 to reports of a stabbing. Ryan Rousse was found lying inside the store suffering from at least one stab wound, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
The same night, officers arrested four suspects. Virginia Cervantes, 27, Susan Sparr, 48, Gabriel Rodriguez, 28, and Kevin Tran, 25, were booked into Santa Clara County jail.
Police said Anthony DeLaTorre, 24, and Dialo Terry, 19, were both arrested in connection with the killing several days later and booked into Santa Clara County jail.
A police investigation found that Rousse was being chased by a group of people earlier that night, and a witness had called the incident in to police. Witnesses later called to say the victim was being chased into the store, and a confrontation led to the stabbing.
Anyone with further information about the homicide is asked to call police Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez at (408) 277-5283.