SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dave Chappelle and other comics assembled at San Francisco City Hall Tuesday to try to save the Punch Line comedy club, which has its lease expiring in August.

The club, located in the Financial District at 444 Battery St., will be displaced by Google after spending more than 40 years in its current location unless legislation is passed to conserve it.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin announced his three-fold plan to protect the club. First, he is introducing legislation to the Board for an “interim zoning moratorium” that would prevent the conversion of spaces zoned for entertainment use to any other use.

Second, he plans to begin talks with Google, and lastly he has nominated Punch Line as a legacy business, which would entitle it to financial benefits from the city.

Although the club is owned by Live Nation Entertainment, which runs many venues across the country, its comedians said it has retained a ‘Mom and Pop’ feel as well as provided a mental health service to residents and an economic boost to the city.

“Any storied comedian will tell you it’s an American phenomenon. When they say special things happen there, it’s an understatement,” Chappelle said. “It’s one of the best comedy rooms literally on Earth — you should protect it.”

Dave Chappelle at San Francisco City Hall in an effort to save @punchlinesf. He was incredibly funny, and he has stayed to shake every single hand and snap every desired picture. I’m kind of in awe. pic.twitter.com/LV6EeyV6hq — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) May 21, 2019

Some of his colleagues voiced concerns about the degradation of the city’s culture and alleged it was inattentive to artists. Award-winning comic W. Kamau Bell asked “if the city can’t even prioritize a successful club that makes money, how is it going to fund smaller, less profitable art?”

Larry Dorsey, a patron and performer at the Punch Line, said, “People used to come here for inspiration, for art, and now it’s slowly dying out. (San Francisco) is becoming roboticized.”

Another comic, Nato Green, made similar sentiments.

“We need to have one place in San Francisco that’s not an algorithm, and that’s the Punch Line,” Green said.