CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Firefighters rescued a tiny kitten stuck in a storage drain in Cupertino, Tuesday morning.

A woman was walking with her son in the area of Chelmsford Drive and Bollinger Road at 9:22 a.m. when she heard meowing, and looked down into the storm drain to see a tiny orange and white calico.

Deputies to the scene with Santa Clara County firefighters to lift the heavy metal lid on the drain, which leads into Saratoga Creek. A deputy then hopped into the drain and was able to rescue the kitten.

According to a Twitter post, “Deputy Christian was able to safely rescue the kitten,” from the storage drain.

The creature may have gotten in there to try to stay dry.

“When it does rain, cats like to kind of get underneath any sort of shelter or underneath cars,” Deputy Michael Low said.

The kitten looked to be about 6 weeks old.

Rescuers said it will go a South Bay animal hospital for food and on to San Jose Animal Care and Services.

