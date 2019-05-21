FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police officers responding to a burglary alarm early Tuesday opened fire and wounded a suspect who failed to comply with orders to drop what appeared to be a gun, authorities said.
According to Fairfield police, officers received a call from an alarm company regarding an alarm activation at a local business on Horizon Drive about 2:10 a.m.
Officers immediately responded to the area and confronted a white male adult. The suspect was walking away from the business and holding what appeared to be a handgun, authorities said.
The suspect refused to comply with officers commands, authorities said, and fled toward Western St.
Offices chased the suspect at a distance as he fled through a commercial area. After several minutes of following the suspect officers were involved in a shooting resulting in the injury of the suspect.
Officers provided emergency medical aid to the suspect who was transported to a local trauma center. The suspect is currently in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.
