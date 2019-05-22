ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — An 19-year-old man died and an 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting near a park in Antioch late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded at 10:48 p.m. to Sutter Delta Medical Center on a report that the two male victims had arrived at the emergency room with gunshot wounds, according to police.

The 19-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Antioch resident Donnovin Heard.

The other victim was taken to another trauma center in stable condition, police said.

Investigators learned that the victims were in the area of Putnam Street near Memorial Field when a male suspect approached and fired rounds into their car. The 18-year-old was able to drive away and went straight to the hospital, according to police.

No description of the suspect was immediately released by police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or send a tip by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword ANTIOCH.

