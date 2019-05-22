Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed in a shooting in Oakland’s Arroyo Viejo neighborhood on Wednesday evening, police said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., the Communications Division of the Oakland Police Department received a call reporting a shooting in the 7800 block of Weld Street, near the intersection of Weld Street and 78th Avenue. Officers responded and arrived on the scene to find a victim suffering a gunshot wound.
Oakland Fire Department personnel and Paramedic Plus also responded to the scene to treat the victim’s injuries, but the victim succumbed to the wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oakland police did not specify any details about the victim’s identity as of Wednesday evening.