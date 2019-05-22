WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing an elderly man outside of a restaurant in Watsonville, police said.
Agustin Rangel Tapia was arrested Monday afternoon after officers spotted him outside of a home on Palm Avenue, according to police.
After his arrest, Tapia allegedly confessed to the robbery of the 70-year-old man in broad daylight on April 20. The robbery was caught on camera and investigators eventually identified Tapia as the suspect, police said.
The victim has since recovered from injuries he suffered while trying to fend off Tapia, police said.
