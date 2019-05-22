



RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — A vigil was held Tuesday for Miguel Ramirez, a 56-year-old father of three and grandfather of four who was reportedly struck by a stray bullet while getting mail outside his home in Richmond last week.

Ramirez was an employee at KPIX 5 News in San Francisco. The recent slew of shootings in the city of Richmond prompted a call to action from residents at the vigil, who marched with the message “Enough is enough.”

“You see what happens to people, hard working people coming home, and a stray bullet hits them and kills them?” said Antwon Cloird, an organizer for the vigil.

Ramirez’s family gave loving tributes to his smile and his happy nature.

“The pain doesn’t let you say a lot of things, but I know from up above that he’s looking out and he just wants us to be happy because he was a happy guy and always smiling,” said Magdaleno Ramirez, Miguel’s brother.

Law enforcement in Richmond made a show of support for the march, both in escort and on the ground.

“Bring closure and justice to this family–mostly here today to let them know that we’re supporting them, we’re praying for them in this difficult time,” said Diana Becton, Contra Costa County District Attorney.

The shooting that killed Ramirez was picked up on ShotSpotter, but it happened a few blocks away from the home. Richmond police do not yet have a suspect in this case.