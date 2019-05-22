  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Homeland Security, DMV, Identity, Real ID


SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – For millions of Californians who obtained a REAL ID card with only one proof of residency, a return visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles may not be needed.

The DMV said it will send letters to 3.4 million Californians who got the new cards prematurely. Customers would only need to check a box to confirm their mailing address, sign and date the letter, and send it back in a prepaid envelope.

DMV officials hope this fix will spare REAL ID holders a trip to one of their offices, after federal officials discovered millions of ID cards were sent out without a required 2nd proof of residency.

Meanwhile, DMV offices across the state have been dealing with long wait times as millions seek to get the federally approved drivers’ licenses and cards.

Starting in October 2020, a REAL ID card is needed to fly without a passport.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s