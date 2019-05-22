SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – For millions of Californians who obtained a REAL ID card with only one proof of residency, a return visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles may not be needed.
The DMV said it will send letters to 3.4 million Californians who got the new cards prematurely. Customers would only need to check a box to confirm their mailing address, sign and date the letter, and send it back in a prepaid envelope.
DMV officials hope this fix will spare REAL ID holders a trip to one of their offices, after federal officials discovered millions of ID cards were sent out without a required 2nd proof of residency.
Meanwhile, DMV offices across the state have been dealing with long wait times as millions seek to get the federally approved drivers’ licenses and cards.
Starting in October 2020, a REAL ID card is needed to fly without a passport.