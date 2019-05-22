SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect wanted in a brutal kidnapping, beating and sexual assault of a 74-year-old woman earlier this month, authorities announced on Wednesday.

On May 10 at around 5 p.m., officers from the Ingleside Police Station were called to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital regarding a sexual assault investigation involving a 74-year-old San Francisco resident. The victim told officers that earlier that day at about 7:40 a.m. while walking to a friend’s, she was forced her into a house by a man who allegedly kept her captive, beat her and sexually assaulted her for several hours.

After the assault, the suspect forced the victim from the home and left her on the sidewalk a few doors down. A passerby spotted the victim and called 9-1-1 and she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers immediately began an investigation into the attack, canvassing the neighborhood where the victim was found and her walking route. The department’s Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation and, a week later on May 17, SVU investigators and officers from the Ingleside Station served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Prague Street.

San Francisco police officers arrested 47-year-old San Francisco resident Manuel Amador in connection with the assault. Amador

was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of rape, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment, battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse.

Due to pending identification matters, the suspect’s booking photo was not being released by authorities at this time.

While a suspect has been arrested, police said this case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.