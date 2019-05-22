SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Uber and Lyft rides could become more expensive in San Francisco, as city officials consider a surcharge on rideshares.
The tax proposal introduced by Supervisor Aaron Peskin at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting would add a 3.25 percent tax on all individual rides and a 1.5 percent tax on shared rides that originate in San Francisco. Meanwhile, rides in electric vehicles would have a flat rate surcharge of 1.5 percent.
Officials estimate the surcharge could bring in more than $30 million a year for transit upgrades.
A recent study found that Uber and Lyft made up most of the city’s 62 percent increase in traffic congestion over six years.
“Everybody has to pay their fair share. These are cars that are having impacts on the quality of our pavement,” Peskin told KPIX 5.
Both Uber and Lyft support the surcharge.
The Board of Supervisors are expected to place the measure on the November ballot, where it will need approval by two-thirds of voters.