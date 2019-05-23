Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland were asking residents to avoid an intersection in the Montclair neighborhood late Thursday morning after a dump truck carrying a load of dirt crashed into a home.
Firefighters posted a photo and an advisory on Twitter to avoid the area near Colton Boulevard and Snake Road at 11:18 a.m. after the accident.
While there were no injuries in the accident, it appeared that the truck did serious damage to the front of the home. So far there was no word whether the damage had affected the structural integrity of the house.
Footage from Chopper 5 showed Oakland police and fire units at the scene.
KPIX 5 has a crew headed to the scene and will report additional details as they become available.