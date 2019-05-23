OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant’s ailing left calf will likely force him to miss at least the opening game of the NBA Finals next week, the team announced Thursday.
The word was a bit more encouraging for center DeMarcus Cousins, who has been sidelined with a torn left quadriceps muscle since the playoff opening series against this Los Angeles Clippers.
“We are taking it a day at a time, see where my body take me,” Cousins told reporters after going through an entire practice session Thursday. “I feel good. A lot better than I was and in a lot better place…I went through the whole practice (on Thursday).”
Durant has not yet been cleared to begin on-court activities, but continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation.
“At this point, it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it’s hopeful that he could return at some point during the series,” the team said in a release.
The status for both players will be updated next Wednesday.