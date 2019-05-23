SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters on Thursday knocked down a two-alarm house fire in the Horace Mann neighborhood of San Jose that damaged two homes.
The fire was reported at 11:36 a.m. at 165 N. Sixth St. and fire officials said all of the occupants got out safely with no injuries. Sixth Street is closed and people are asked to avoid the area.
Capt. Mitch Matlow could not confirm how many people were evacuated from the building, but said at least four people live in the house and more may have been renting rooms.
Two homes are involved in the fire as of noontime and the neighboring house to the left has sustained some damage, according to Matlow.
At about 12:30 p.m., the fire department tweeted out that the fire was under control, but still asked local residents to continue avoiding the area.