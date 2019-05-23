OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A foot chase by police led to at least three people being detained Thursday afternoon in Oakland.
The police activity drew over two dozen patrol cars to the area as officers combed through the neighborhood. A grey four-door sedan with its doors left open was abandoned on a road running parallel to the I-580 freeway.
Chopper 5 was over a home near I-580 and MacArthur Boulevard around 3 p.m. as a group of seven officers stood on the front porch with guns drawn.
Minutes later they pulled two men out of some bushes nearby. The men were handcuffed and taken to police cars parked in the area.
A short time later a third man was seen being walked away from the area with his hands cuffed behind his back.
KPIX 5 believed the pursuit started when an officer tried to pull over a car and the suspects jumped out and ran.
So far, it’s not clear if the suspects had any connection to the house or what, if anything, they are being charged with in the incident.