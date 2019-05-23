By Juliette Goodrich
VALLEJO (KPIX) — The city of Vallejo needs to hire a new chief of police and, on Thursday, Vallejo residents weighed in on the qualifications and characteristics they want in their city’s top cop.

At a round table discussion Thursday night, one resident said “The person who comes here has got to want to have an involved community “

Vallejo mayor Bob Sampayan said, “you see a lot people have concerns.”

The Vallejo police department has been the focus of wrongful death lawsuits and local protests. Six officers shot and killed a Vallejo man who was passed out behind the wheel in a Taco Bell drive-through.

A consulting firm which helped in the hiring of the Oakland and San Francisco police chiefs will consider community feedback as they begin the recruitment process.

