



— An employee who appeared to be taking a bath in an industrial sink at a Florida Wendy’s “no longer works” at the restaurant, according to the franchise owner.

Video of the incident went viral on social media. The person who posted the video says it happened at the Wendy’s in Milton.

A young man wearing only shorts in the kitchen is seen climbing into the sink full of soapy suds, CBS affiliate WKRG reported.

“Go, go go go, oh s***,” a person says in the background, encouraging the behavior, “take a bath, take a bath. Get in there.”

“How’s it feel?,” someone asks the young man in the sink.

“It’s warm,” he replies as people in Wendy’s uniforms watch and record it on their cell phones.

“Wash your armpits, ooh yeah ooh” the voice behind the camera says as the young man did just that, grinning the whole time.

At the end, the camera momentarily flips to selfie mode to show the face of another person who appears to be in a Wendy’s uniform.

The video, which contains profanity, appears to have been shot on Snapchat and was shared on Facebook Tuesday alongside the caption: “I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton Wendy’s again” and the vomit face emoji. It can be watched here.

“We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable,” Mark Johnson, marketing director of Carlisle, which owns the Milton Wendy’s, said in a statement to WEAR-TV.

“This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgement,” the statement read. “We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”