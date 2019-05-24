SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sodas and other sugary drinks sold in California could soon require a health warning label to alert consumers of the risk of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay.
The bill cleared the state Senate Thursday and is heading to the Assembly.
The warning label would be placed on beverages with added sweeteners that are 75 calories of more per 12 fluid ounces.
The bill’s author, Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, says sugary drinks are one of the main causes behind preventable health issues like obesity and type-2 diabetes.
The Sacramento Bee reports that the American Beverage Association spent more than a quarter million dollars since the beginning of the year lobbying against this bill and others, which included taking lawmakers and aides to NBA games.
The warning labels would be similar to those seen on cigarette packages. Retailers serving fountain drinks would be required to post warnings for customers.
Lawmaker say a similar bill failed to pass through the Assembly two years ago.