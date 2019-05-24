  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a dead whale has washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing the total to at least 11 dead whales found in the area since March.

The whale carcass was found Thursday along the Point Reyes National Seashore near Limantour Beach.

The Marine Mammal Center plans a necropsy to determine what killed the grey whale.

The center says that more whales have been spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area since early March and scientists fear it’s because they are starving and can’t complete their annual migration from Mexico to Alaska.

