  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Len Ramirez
Filed Under:Fresno, Garlic, Gilroy

GILROY (KPIX) — A good-natured battle is brewing between Gilroy and Fresno over which California city deserves the title “Garlic Capital.”

Gilroy has claimed the title for 40 years, but now Fresno is staking a claim. The San Joaquin Valley city is also launching its own Garlic Festival on May 28th.

“Whether you like it or not, Fresno is the Garlic Capital of the United States,” said Peter DeYoung, a marketing professional who represents Fresno growers. “This is something that belongs to us and our growers.”

Gilroy has long called itself the garlic capital of the world. It’s 3-day Garlic Festival each August – rated as one of the top food festivals in the world – celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. It all helped cement the image in many people’s minds.

“When I think of garlic, I think of Gilroy,” said Anita Teran, who visited the Gilroy Garlic Shoppe from Las Vegas.

Almost all California garlic is processed in Gilroy, and Gilroy-based Christopher Ranch is the top U.S. producer. But over the decades, the acres of garlic grown in Gilroy has dwindled.

By far, most California garlic is now grown in Fresno County. And Fresno growers are now claiming the title, Garlic Capital of United States.

“It’s all about marketing, and I applaud that,” DeYoung said. “It’s what’s built Gilroy, but you gotta give credit where credit is due.”

But Gilroy isn’t giving in.

“They’re going to have a lot of competition from us. I don’t think they’re going to steal anything from us,” said Joanne Fierro, a cashier at the Garlic Shoppe.

Gilroy has been battling China in the garlic wars for decades. But now faces competition from one of its neighbors.

Now, it’s new competition from Fresno.

The question is, is there room in the garlic world for two title holders?

“There’s no threat,” said Alex Larson of Gilroy. “It’s just adding on and making something more abundant and more beautiful.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s