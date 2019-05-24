SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco couple suspected in the killing and dismemberment of the woman’s elderly father were arrested after boarding a flight to China, police announced Friday.
The suspects were identified as 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching. The two are suspected in the killing of Ching’s father, 73-year-old Benedict Ching.
Benedict Ching’s dismembered body was found inside a freezer at his home on the 100 block of Del Monte St. Monday after officers arrived for a welfare check.
Homicide investigators determined Lomas and Ching were en route to China and with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations the suspects were arrested after landing in Beijing, police said.
Both suspects were flown to Virginia and are being held at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center in Leesburg on homicide charges. Investigators are working to extradite them back to San Francisco.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.