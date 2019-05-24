



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — SFPD Chief William Scott on Friday apologized for a raid on a freelance journalist’s home which sparked national criticism.

The raid at the home and office of stringer journalist Bryan Carmody on May 10th was in connection to a leaked police report which detailed the death of late San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi.

The information was reportedly sold to local news outlets for $2,500 hours after Adachi died on Feb. 22 from a heart attack. Scott said the search warrant came after city leaders demanded that the leak be investigated during a Board of Supervisors’ hearing last month.

Chief Scott made his apology during an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I’m sorry that this happened. I’m sorry to the people of San Francisco. I’m sorry to the mayor,” he said in the interview. “We have to fix it. We know there were some concerns in that investigation and we know we have to fix it.”

The chief also released a statement that said he had conducted a thorough review of the Adachi report criminal investigation over the past two days, exploring leak of the Jeff Adachi police report and the subsequent raid.

Chief Scott announced that the department will be setting up an independent and impartial investigation into the incident by an outside agency at the request of Mayor London Breed.

“I am specifically concerned by a lack of due diligence by department investigators in seeking search warrants and appropriately addressing Mr. Carmody’s status as a member of the news media,” Scott said in the release. “This has raised important questions about our handling of

this case and whether the California shield law was violated.”

Besides the investigation by an external agency, the Department of Police Accountability will investigate the execution of the search warrant on Carmody’s home and continue their own investigation into the unauthorized release of the police report.

“Journalists and everyone in our City deserve a police department that will maintain the constitutional rights of all,” said Scott in the release.

Earlier this week, an attorney for the Police Department said that Carmody would be getting back his property that was taken in the raid.