SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A manhunt was underway in San Francisco for a gunman following shooting in the city’s South of Market area that left two people seriously hurt in the middle of a busy intersection.
Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. at Mission St. and 6th St. Officers found two men lying in the intersection with gunshot wounds, according to spokesman Ofc. Joseph Tomlinson.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tomlinson said.
Witnesses said both victims appeared severly injured. “The one in the crosswalk they loaded the guy in [the ambulance], he wasn’t moving much. He was laying real still,” said witness Craig Milbach.
“The had another guy … he was screaming and hollering in pain because I think he got shot in the arm or in the chest,” said witness Octavia Taylor.
The gunman fled and investigators were looking through the area for surveillance video and witnesses that might help them solve the crime.
A suspect description was not immediately available.