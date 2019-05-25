MONTARA (CBS SF) – A 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested and booked into juvenile hall Friday afternoon after property from several reported burglaries was found in their car after it was involved in an accident, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said.

At about 2:45 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black BMW they saw was driving erratically in Montara, said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. The BMW stopped, but as a deputy approached the driver’s window, the car took off, headed north on Highway 1 toward Devil’s Slide.

Deputies soon came upon a head-on collision involving that same BMW. One juvenile was found on the ground nearby with an injured hand, and two others were found near Gray Whale Cove State Beach a short distance away, Blankswade said.

The three juvenile suspects in the car were taken first to a nearby hospital and then to San Mateo County Juvenile Hall.

It was unclear whether anyone in the Toyota suffered injuries in the head-on collision. But among the charges at least one of the youths face, Blankswade said, is hit and run with major injuries, which is a felony.

A search of the BMW revealed a significant cache of stolen property, and at least three owners had been identified by Friday. The suspects and the BMW matched the descriptions related to several other reported vehicle burglaries in the area.

The driver of the BMW is a 14-year-old boy from San Francisco; the 16-year-old male passengers are from San Francisco and Daly City. Among the other charges these youths could face include vehicle burglary, conspiracy and evading a police officer, all felonies, and possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and driving without a license, all misdemeanors.