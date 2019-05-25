



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Officers’ Association Saturday called for San Francisco’s police chief to resign after the chief apologized Friday for raiding a journalist’s home seeking to identify a confidential source.

Accusing Police Chief William Scott of a “pathetic, deceitful and shameful display of self-preservation,” Tony Montoya, head of the police officers’ association, said Scott ordered the May 10 raid on the home of journalist Bryan Carmody.

“(Chief Scott) defended the search warrant in a trial balloon press release just days ago and when that balloon exploded he flip-flopped to being opposed to the search warrant,” Montoya said.

San Francisco Police media contacts did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Scott.

Carmody, a freelance journalist, was targeted by San Francisco police in May after his reporting on the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi was used by local news outlets.

The journalist got his information from a police report that hadn’t been publicly released. The report said Adachi had collapsed in the company of a woman who was not his wife.

During the police raid, Carmody was handcuffed for nearly six hours while officers seized laptops and cameras, among several other items, while allegedly trying to get him to reveal who leaked a report to him.

