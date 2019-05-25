  • KPIX 5On Air

Transbay police chase ends with shooting suspect arrested in Oakland, May 25, 2019. (KPIX)


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police said Saturday that a suspect fleeing the scene of a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin District was taken into custody in Oakland after leading officers on a chase across the Bay Bridge.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street in San Francisco around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. There they found a person in a car suffering from a gunshot. The victim was taken to a hospital with “life-threatening” injuries, according to a police statement.

A suspect’s vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and officers pursued it over the Bay Bridge into Oakland where the suspect was eventually arrested near 24th Street and Mandela Parkway.

No officers were injured, according to police.

An officer examines a shooting suspect’s car following a police chase from San Francisco to Oakland on Saturday, May 25, 2019. (KPIX)

