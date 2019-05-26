SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — 21 people and one dog have been displaced following a two-alarm fire at a home in Hunters Point that has been contained early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.
Approximately 70 firefighters are at the scene of the blaze first reported at 4:04 a.m. in the 1500 block of Innes Avenue. A second alarm was called at 4:16 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.
The fire was kept mostly to the three-story, single-family structure, but also spread to another building nearby, Baxter said.
Baxter said nobody was injured. Residents are advised to avoid the area and the American Red Cross is helping those displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
