SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Under cloudy skies, thousands flocked into San Francisco’s Mission District Sunday to celebrate diversity at the 41st annual Carnaval San Francisco parade.

The movable celebration was filled with the sights and sounds of more than 65 comparsas — groups of singers, musicians and dancers — dressed in brilliant costumes pulsating to the beat of music from Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Trinidad, Tobago, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Guatemala, Africa, Chile and Haiti.

Mother Nature also complied as rainy skies cleared moments before a contingent of low-riders lead off the day’s festivities.

Brazilian-style escola samba schools with up to 300 members danced through the streets in feathered headdresses or sweeping Bahia skirts, while Caribbean contingents performed the music and dance of the region.

Other parade groups include Mexican Aztec performers, traditional African drummers, Polynesian dancers, Japanese drummers, giant puppets and folkloric groups representing Guatemala, Honduras and Bolivia.

The parade began at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets, proceeded west to Mission Street, headed north on Mission to 15th Street, turned east on 15th and concluded at South Van Ness.

The theme for this year’s weekend celebration was La Cultura Cura or Culture Heals.

“Culture is in everything we see and do–it is in our values, belief systems, and activities,” according to the organizers. “It is passed from one generation to the next by communication and imitation. A society’s cultural traditions are kept alive through music, dance, theater, literature, language and art.”

For this community, it’s a weekend they look forward every year. People especially enjoy the music, dance and food.

“I think it’s beautiful, people come out here to enjoy the good food. Nothing like the Mission, you know,” said Tim Rodriguez.

Kaci Lee added, “It brings everyone together, it’s a celebration for everybody.”