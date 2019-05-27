



SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) – It’s a job that pays no money, but yields lots of rewards. For 30 years now, Marin County’s “Don’t Quit Your Day Job Dancers” have been coming together in their “off” hours to create an annual showcase of their passion for dance.

During the day, the performers might be dentists, environmentalists, school administrators. But at night, they are learning choreography, making costumes and building sets.

Founder Doree Clark started the company after moving to Marin from New York 30 years ago (while holding down her day job as a dance therapist). She says “The people who gravitate towards this always wanted to dance and always found dance as a way to express how they felt, as a way to take energy in and give energy back.”

Dancer Sumi Lewis says, “I danced when I was young and then I stopped for 30 years and I always felt like it was unfinished. I wished I could have danced longer… and here we are in our 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s dancing again.”

The group is in final rehearsals for this year’s show, entitled “Theater of Dreams” at the Marin Civic Center May 31 and June 1 at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets at marincenter.org or call the Civic Center Box Office at (415) 473-6800.